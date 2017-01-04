Lakeview re-opens, partially

On November 30, approximately 10:00P.M. The Marlin Fire Department was dispatched to a fire located at 1008 North Business Highway 6 in Marlin. Lakeview Drive Inn, which has been a favorite of the community for some time now and was recently reopened with new owners.

The fire began in the dining area and fire officials were able to detain the fire before it could get any further.

Although smoke damage effected the entire building. Owner, Marcos Galvez having a small set back, knowingly will only be better with the new and improved Grand opening.

