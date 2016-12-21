Post Office Re-Opens

Renovation of the Marlin Post Office building, located at 207 Coleman St., Marlin, TX 76661, has been completed and operations have now resumed in that location. In November 2013, Marlin’s Post Office operations were moved to a temporary trailer located at the site of the post office, while the post office building underwent some needed repairs and all issues had been corrected

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/