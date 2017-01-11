St. Paul Church pushes for reestablishment

Jessica Ehlers

St. Paul Church of Marlin, established in 1920 has witnessed generating of baptisms, weddings, and burials in the cemetery that is joined with the church. There are 10-15 people who show attendance in the church for worship, this small group of people has to raise $300,000 to rescue their long time home of Jesus Christ. They refer to the church as “their beacon on the hill”. The church has come together and had bake sales, raffles, and has requested grants to keep the church on standing ground. Keeping their faith in reaching their goal to have the work done on the church is phenomenal.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/