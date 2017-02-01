Central Texas Food Bank helps out Falls County

On the fourth Friday of every month Central Texas Food Bank distributes food to those in need in Falls County. The program, funded by the USDA and based in Austin, distributes food to twenty one counties in central Texas. Their mission is “to nourish hungry people and lead the community in ending hunger.”

