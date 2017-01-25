Commissioner’s agree to medical services contract

After looking over the contracts for the Health Partners Medical Services contract as well as the Pharmaceutical contract with the Falls County Jail, Mike Dickson determined that both contracts were air tight. Through the Medical Services contract there will be a Registered Nurse on duty for up to 30 hours a week or six hours a day. And available through online services 24/7. With the Pharmaceutical contract, inmates will now receive their medications in a blister pack.

The Pharmacy contract will go through Independent Health Services. IHS will appoint a doctor and nurse contracted through them and not the county. Overall with both contracts this will save the county a ton of money. The county will no longer be paying for doctors, nurses, or medical services. The cost for the Medical Services program will be $97,000 a year. The contract will take effect on March 1, 2017.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/