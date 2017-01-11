Commissioners Court Approves Change to Sheriff’s Department Pay Cycle

Raymond Moore

Members of the Commissioners Court approved a request by Sheriff Ricky Scaman to change the current payroll cycle of 28 days at 171 hours to 28 days at 160 hours. The idea is that after 161 hours of work, employees of the Sheriff’s Department would receive time and a half pay. Sheriff Scaman will be able to cut down and better manage the amount of overtime hours for the department.

