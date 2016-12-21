Early Christmas for Marlin’s Fire Department

Christmas came eleven days early for the City of Marlin Fire Department. On December 14, the department was awarded a grant in the amount of $2,000 from the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company. Hugo Penilla, a technician for the company, presented the check to on-duty firefighters and Interim City Manager Robert Ewart at Fire Station 1.

