Early Christmas for Marlin’s Fire Department
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 9:54am News Staff
Christmas came eleven days early for the City of Marlin Fire Department. On December 14, the department was awarded a grant in the amount of $2,000 from the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company. Hugo Penilla, a technician for the company, presented the check to on-duty firefighters and Interim City Manager Robert Ewart at Fire Station 1.
