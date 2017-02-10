Falls Hospital Receives 4 star rating from CMS

by Raymond Moore

For the first time in history, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have released to the public, their Hospital Quality Rating on Medicare’s Compare site.

And Falls Community Hospital managed to get an astounding 4 out of 5 stars on their rating scores.

The new rating is based on 64 different quality measures from seven different categories that include: Mortality, Safety of Care, Re-Admissions, Patient Experience, Effectiveness of Care, Timeliness of Care and the Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting Program.

