FCSO raid yields drugs, cash and weapons

At 5:00 a.m. on February 8, at South CR 494 in Lott, the Falls County Sheriff’s Department arrested three individuals on charges of distributing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested were Rueben Loa, 27, Len Loa, 28 and Cassie Gerlt, 27 from Lott.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/