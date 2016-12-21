Grants help expand city infrastructure

The Dam Grant project has gone forth, the civil right policy has been put in tact. These are standard resolutions that are done with all CDBG projects with Texas Agriculture. Downtown Marlin revitalization Project has been awarded contract for February. Gary Trailer associated will be doing the work on Heritage Row. There will be new sidewalks and handicapped ramps for utilization of the community.

