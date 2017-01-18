Lunch is ready

Everyone in the town of Marlin has been wondering when one of their favorite restaurants would reopen for business. As of January 11, it is finally official. Lakeview restaurant and drive-in is finally open for business! It has been almost two months since the untimely fire that forced the local hot spot to close its doors to the public. At the time it seemed like a horrible thing to happen, though after seeing all of the new renovations, it may seem to some like it was worth the wait.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/