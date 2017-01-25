Marlin Officer arrested in connection with weapons theft from PD armory

On Monday, January 23, Marlin Police Officer Travis Cuthrell, 26 was taken into custody at the Falls County Jail.

It is believed that Cuthrell is connected to the theft of several different types of firearms from the Marlin Police Department’s weapons armory.

The missing weapons were discovered on January 20, by Police Chief Damien Eaglin while he was conducting a weapons inventory that is done twice a year.

Upon learning of the missing weapons, Chief Eaglin contacted the Texas Rangers to come in and do an investigation of their own.

