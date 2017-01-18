Marlin Volunteer Fire Dept. gets a new set of wheels

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department is now sporting two new 2017 Ford F450 trucks from Glover Ford. The brand new brush trucks will be replacing older Chevy trucks, which have been in service for a little over 20 years. According to Asst. Chief Rob Douglas, the Chevy brush trucks being replaced will be put up for sale. Money gathered from donations in the community and Buckeye Bingo paid for the new Fords costing 76 thousand dollars.

