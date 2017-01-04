Ricky Scaman sworn in as first new Falls County Sheriff in 16 years

Wed, 01/04/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Jessica Ehlers

New Year, new era for the Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

For the first time in 16 years, there a new leader. Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was sworn in on January 1, 2017 at the Men’s Civic Center in Marlin.

Scaman along with his wife, Staci Scaman, son, Daniel, mother Linda, and sister Elizabeth Scaman, as well as in laws Judy and Floyed Johnson, other family and friends attended.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/

The Marlin Democrat

211 Fortune St.
P.O. Box 112
Marlin, TX 76661
Phone: 254-883-2554
Fax: 254-883-6553

 