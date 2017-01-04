Ricky Scaman sworn in as first new Falls County Sheriff in 16 years

New Year, new era for the Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

For the first time in 16 years, there a new leader. Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was sworn in on January 1, 2017 at the Men’s Civic Center in Marlin.

Scaman along with his wife, Staci Scaman, son, Daniel, mother Linda, and sister Elizabeth Scaman, as well as in laws Judy and Floyed Johnson, other family and friends attended.

