Roadwork continues in Marlin

Liz Kennedy

The Texas Department of Transportation is still working on the overlay project, which began on December 19 of last year, for portions of Highway 7 including the entrance and off ramps to HWY 6. TxDot expects work on HWY 7 to be completed next week depending on the weather. Work has started on Walker Street, continuing onto McClananhan Road, and will extend out Farm to Market 147 all the way to the county line, according to the Marlin Chamber of Commerce. Crews will also be working on West Anders Street, says TxDot.

