TEA Set to Hire New Board of Managers for Marlin ISD

by Raymond Moore

On Wednesday Feb. 1, the Commissioner of Education for the TEA announced that the they have finally decided on the five individuals who will now serve as the new Board of Managers for the Marlin Independent School District.

The list of Managers will include: Kevin Benjamin who is a former graduate of Marlin High School from the class of 1990 and is now a corrections officer.

Billy Johnson who is a current business owner and retired educator and coach.

