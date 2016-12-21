Toys for Marlin kids expands

The Chamber of Commerce has participated in “Toys for Tots” since 2008, they have recently changed the name, and that makes it Marlins 3rd annual “Toys for Marlin Kids”. This program is utilized to collect toys, and dispute them to the children of Marlin whose parent are not able to afford gifts from Santa. The Chamber board members have been working very hard around the community for the program to succeed.

