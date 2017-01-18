Alfred Moore

Alfred Sam Moore, Sr. (PA), 73, Marlin, passed Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Waco. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 30th at the First United Methodist Church in Marlin with the Reverend Robert Reyes and the Reverend Doug Howell ficiating. Interment will follow in Central Texas State Cemetery in Killeen. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 29th at Adams Funeral Home. Mr. Moore was born on April 18, 1943 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Fred and Rosie Lee (Shepherd) Moore. He served his country as a Chief Warrant ficer in the United States Army, serving in Korea in the (DMZ); he retired from the Army after twenty years service. Mr. Moore was a graduate Baylor University and worked in the Gatesville Prison before retiring as a PA in Marlin. He was a member and Past Master Marlin Masonic Lodge #152 AF&AM, Mount Hiram Lodge #595 AF&AM in Copperas Cove, George R “Bob” Scott #482 National Sojourners and Hero 76, Knights Pythias, Valley Waco Scottish Rite, the Karem Shrine where was the recipient the Crown Honor and was the Potentate in 2013 and the First United Methodist Church in Marlin. Whenever he had time he loved to go fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Everett “Tim” Moore. Survivors include his wife, Hortencia Moore Marlin; sons, Sammy Moore Jr., and his wife, Sherri Robinson and David Moore and his wife, Stephanie Fort Collins, Colorado; brothers, Bill Moore Pennsylvania and Hilton Moore California; stepsons, Noey Meza and his wife, Katrina and Gabriel Gonzales; grandchildren, Sammy Moore III, Brandon Moore, Jackson Moore, Isiah Moore, Cameron Pitcher, Jonas Meza, Eli Meza and his pride and joy, Kinsey Marie Meza and brother-inlaw, Albert Martinez.