Cecil Naoma Nutt

Cecil Naoma (Franklin) Nutt entered into peaceful rest on February 2, 2017 at the age of 85. She was born in Gause, Texas to the late George Jiles Franklin and Cecile Zelle Parks on May 18, 1931.

Cecil was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved the outdoors and had a fondness for all of God’s creatures. Her spirit, sacrifices, faith and love will always be remembered.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Alvin Nutt; daughters, Susan Renee Nutt and Betty Lou Nutt; two sisters and one great granddaughter.

Cecil is survived by her sons, George Nutt and wife, Judy; Garland Nutt; Michael Nutt and wife, Barbara; special family member, Barbara Huff Nutt; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and countless other relatives and friends.

Visitation was on Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 2 PM to 4 PM at Adams Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 2 PM, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home. Interment followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.