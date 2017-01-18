Cory Farmer

Cory Joe Farmer, 49, of Marlin, Texas, born in Levelland, Texas on October 23, 1967 died on December 28, 2016. Cory is survived by father, Joe Farmer and step mother Berinda of Marlin, Texas; mother, Shirley Farmer of Lubbock, Texas; step brothers, Jarrod Gunter and wife, Shawn and Justin Gunter and wife, Pamela of Moshiem, Texas; sons, Chris Farmer of Waco, Texas, Sean Farmer of Mart, Texas and Dillan Farmer of LaGrange, Texas; longtime friend Nancy Erskine of Kosse, Texas and a large extended family. Cory is preceded in death by his grandparents and brother. Cory was a Marine Corps Veteran and served in Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia. He was also a member of Greenvine Baptist Church in Greenville, Texas. He lived his life for his 3 sons and cherished every moment he spent with them.