Abbott nominates Racing Commission chair as secretary of state

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Rolando Pablos of El Paso to succeed Secretary of State Carlos Cascos, effective Jan. 5. Pablos has served as chair of the Texas Racing Commission, the state agency that regulates pari-mutuel racing, since December 2015. Because Abbott nominated Pablos during a legislative interim, the Texas Constitution requires the Senate to conduct a confirmation hearing and vote on the appointment during the first 10 days of the next session of the Legislature. The 85th Regular Session of the Legislature is scheduled to convene on Jan. 10. Confirmation would make Pablos Texas’ 111th secretary of state.

