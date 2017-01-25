Corn bottle consequences

Kiddoes and kittens must learn to respect limits. An empty two liter bottle with a handful of unpopped corn kernels inside, is just the implement to call the attention of both to acceptable behavior. Something needed to be done in the case of the kitten; the application to humans evolved naturally.

Marlynn Andretti Kitteh always will be a high spirited feline. Feel free to substitute naughty for high-spirited. She makes the circuit of the kitchen and living room without touching the floor, at speed. Books and paperwork fly off the desk and sewing table, when she’s full of energy. Bullying the senior cat is another of her hobbies. We tried to teach her the word “JAIL” (yelled at volume) in conjunction with time-out in the pet carrier. Depending on her mood it worked – sometimes.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/