Kids, crashes and critters

Kids enjoy tales of their parents, especially stories those parents think are best forgotton. What are grandparents for, if not to pass on family lore? Grandson’s father (otherwise known as “Son”) is lucky to have survived his childhood at all. Unaware of Evel Knieval at the tender age of three, he came up with a stunt worthy of the daredevil himself. When my back was turned, Son dragged his shiny red tricycle to the driveway and mounted up.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/