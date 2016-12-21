Lighting up the holidays has a limit

By Helene Burnett

Who doesn’t love Christmas lights? Almost everywhere you go city streets, businesses and homes are decked out for the season. Can’t get enough of lights and displays in the real world? Tune in to shows on TV for a hefty dose of glimmer and glitz. If a one-hour show isn’t enough, some shows run back to back from years past. One this week ran two glorious hours and included homes from coast to coast: lighted cutouts and structures, computerized lights synched to music, animated critters and people, false fronts turning homes into castles, and I nearly forgot the inflatable’s, too.

