Marches come one day after inauguration of new president

Thousands of Texans were on hand to witness the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20 in Washington.

President Trump closed his 16-minute inaugural address by saying: “Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together we will make America great again.”

Displays of patriotism took other forms the following day, when the Women’s March on Washington attracted a multitude ranging in size from 500,000 to more than one million people. Similar gatherings were held in Austin and other large cities around the country and the globe. Counters estimated that somewhere between 50,000 and 90,000 people took part in the Women’s March on Austin.

The 12-block march up Congress Avenue from the city’s Ann W. Richards Bridge on Lady Bird Lake ended on the south side of the Texas Capitol grounds.

