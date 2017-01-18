Texas Legislature convenes in 85th regular session

Lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol in their respective houses on Jan. 10, opening day for the 85th regular session of the Texas Legislature. The 140-day session will conclude on May 29. After taking the oath of office and being sworn in, the Texas House of Representatives, on a vote of 150- 0, unanimously reelected Rep. Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, to a fifth term as speaker of the House, tying a record for the most terms as speaker. Meanwhile, after being sworn in, the Texas Senate voted unanimously in favor of Sen. Kel Seliger, RAmarillo, as speaker pro tempore.

