Bulldogs Set for Bruceville-Eddy

For a season that started out on the side for the Marlin Bulldogs boys basketball team, it appears that all of that is finally turning around for the better. They are now currently on a three game winning streak, putting their season record in the vicinity of 7-8 overall with a 4-1 district record. This week they will get a few extra days of practice in as the Bulldogs will not see on court action again until January 20.

