Ladies of Marlin Looking to Ravage West

Seeing the Lady Bulldogs win is becoming a usual thing to see as of late in the city of Marlin.

For the Last several weeks the Lady Bulldogs have been dominating the competition, making easy work of everyone they play against.

They will look to continue this trend when they play against the Lady Goats of Groesbeck this Tuesday night in Groesbeck.

This will be the second time that these two teams have met this season. The first time went probably about as good for Groesbeck as the second one will go.

