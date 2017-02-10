Lady Bulldogs Ready to Take Chunk Out of McGregor

by Raymond Moore

The Lady Bulldogs of Marlin have played all season long with integrity, hard work and an unmatched will power to be the best in the district.

They are currently leading the district right now and are primed to win it come seasons end in just a few days time.

Currently these ladies are on a very hot winning streak that cannot be denied by anyone. They are 24-9 overall with a dominating 12-1 district record that has led them to number one.

