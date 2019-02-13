Historic Central Texas church burns down

Most of the 108-year-old Mooreville United Methodist Church was destroyed by fire Thursday night, Feb. 7.

Fire departments received the call about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The church was empty and there were no injuries, according to reports. The sanctuary, classrooms and offices are a complete loss, but the nearby fellowship hall and neighboring houses were not damaged.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said it took about two hours to contain the fire, due to a strong wind.

“Bruceville-Eddy, Chilton VFD, Golinda VFD, Lott VFD, along with Marlin, Lorena and Rosebud, Falls County Emergency Management and the Falls County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in putting out the fire,” Scaman said. “You want to know what makes Rural America great – these neighbors helping neighbors is what it is.”

The congregation celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2017, and the structure that burned Thursday was built in 1911.

