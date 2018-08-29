Falls County School Supply Drive Benefits More Than 80 Children

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 5:00am

 

On August 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., Marlin’s Chamber of Commerce handed out backpacks full of school materials to local children whose parents or guardians applied for the supply drive. Elsenbise reports about 36 separate applications were received along with proof of residency and over a total of eighty supplied backpacks were created with the help of the Judge Jay Elliot’s staff, the county’s clerk office staff, and the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors with the volunteer committee.

 

