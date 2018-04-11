Haile retires after 30 years

Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative will say goodbye to Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Rick Haile when he retires April 30, after 30 years with the cooperative.

A retirement reception for Haile will be held in the community room at the co-op office located at 1111 Johnson Drive in McGregor on Friday, April 20 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The public is invited.

