Heritage Row upgrade

Going all the way back to a City Council meeting on September 15, the proposed “Downtown Revitalization Grant Program”, is finally underway.

During the September 15, meeting a proposed budget for the upcoming year included information regarding different revitalization programs for the city.

This included $300,000.00 to go towards damns and spillways at the lakes and a $150,000.00 grant for new sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on Heritage Row to comply with the “American Disabilities Act”.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/