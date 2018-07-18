McLennan receives grant for local skills training

McLennan Community College’s Corporate Training department received a Skills Development Fund grant totaling $300,959 from the Texas Workforce Commission to train employees in a manufacturing consortium.

Training will be provided for 186 new and incumbent employees in the consortium Anderton Group II Ltd (dba INTEG) and NAES Corp. (Sandy Creek Energy Station). Trainees will include computer analyst, data processing operator, sales representative, power plant operator, maintenance technician and warehouse fulfillment workers.

