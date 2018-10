A charge and inquiry of nine counts of livestock animal cruelty on October 1st has led to the arrest of the owner, Robert Davis, in Falls County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Davis turned himself into local law enforcement and was released from the Falls County Jail after posting a $22,500 bond.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/