Who is this Dennis Phillips person?

For more than 15+ years now I have worked in some form or capacity at a community newspaper. Big communities and small ones, I have seen many Texas towns and a few Texas Cities.

I started in Marble Falls and Burnet, Texas at The Highlander with a team of highly trained newspaper professionals, most of which are still in the business today. When I say talented it is an understatement, in 1998 the team fore mentioned won the highest award in Texas journalism, the Texas Press Association’s Sweepstakes. We won that award in 1999 and 2000 as well.

It was then I met my wife, Teresa, who I’m sure some of you have met since she has been in the Marlin office primarily since the merge with the two Robertson County Newspapers. Think of it like this if you will, four newspapers under the family umbrella.

