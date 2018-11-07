2018 Fair Sales Report

Market Hogs Grant Meyer with the Westphalia 4H Club showing Market Hogs, Medium Class received Grand Champion Hog. Adele Drews with the Otto 4H Club showing Market Hogs, Heavy Class received Reserve Grand Champion Hog. Bryce Fikes with the Westphalia 4H Club showing Market Hogs, Medium Heavy Class received 1st place Hog. Jeremy Ellison with the Westphalia 4H Club showing Market Hogs, Light Class received 1st place Hog. Georgia Tusa with the Westphalia 4H Club showing Market Hogs, Light Class received 2nd place Hog. Preston Hering with the Westphalia 4H Club showing Market Hogs, Heavy Class received Grand Champion Hog.

