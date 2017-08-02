Chilton ISD looks to fill Board of Trustees position

Chilton Independent School District is currently looking to fill a recently open position for the Board of Trustees.

After the untimely and recent resignation of long time, dedicated board member Lynn Engleke.

Mrs. Engleke proudly served Chilton ISD for nearly 40 years as a board member, teacher, parent, grandparent and member of the Chilton community.

She was the type of person that truly embodied the type of character, advocacy and pride that makes the community of Chilton and its school district one of a kind. She worked everyday, whether it was as a teacher of board member with the best interest of her students at heart.

