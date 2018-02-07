Community Hospital National Wear Red Day

The Falls Community Hospital and Clinic did there part this year to spread awareness for the cause. National Wear Red Day spread all over the nation on February 2, for this occasion the hospital offered free health checks for the following items between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women program continues to push for more in depth research into the causes of heart disease in women.

Though proper education, research and lifestyle changes around 80 percent of these cardiac events can be prevented.

