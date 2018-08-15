The Falls County Samaritan House Honors Volunteers

On August 8th, Interim Chairman of the Board Sheryl Pringle presented five volunteers of The Falls County Samaritan House with certificates and a gift honoring them for their unpaid help over the past year. Not all valued helpers were in attendance for the event however, those whom were present for the brief event was Rosa Ramirez who dedicated 826.5 hours, Gloria Suiters who dedicated 605.25 hours, and Danny Meyer who dedicated 230 hours

