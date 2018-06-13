FFA awarded donation

County Rancher, Stephen Melde directed $2,500 to Marlin AG Science Department/FFA as part of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund. As part of their mission, Marlin Ag/FFA students will use the funds to develop farm facilities at their new Ag Farm as well as purchasing livestock to use for practical hands on experience for their students. This will allow for “Doing To Learn” as stated in the FFA motto.

“Most people perceive Marlin students as rural kids but in reality they are more urban and this will allow them to participate in real life agricultural experiences” said Chas Brantner, Ag Science Teacher at Marlin High School. Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has partnered with farmers to support nonprofit organizations important to them in their local communities

