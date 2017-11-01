Head Start aims at youth development

During a previous article that highlighted Marlin’s Head Start program it featured special projects that the teachers would begin to have their young students participate in. It is the mission of each teacher involved in the Head Start program to help each child learn and develop early cognitive, social and emotional skills that will help prepare them for the transition to the environment of a regular school.

Teachers routinely come up with and develop special individual and group projects that can help to develop these needed life skills.

They also love to involve the parents in these projects as the parents can also play a very large roll in their child’s progression during the transitional period.

