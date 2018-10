On October 10th, Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up met in McGregor and presented checks totaling $36,000 to local volunteer fire departments located within the co-op’s service territory.

The Operation Round Up Trust Board voted on September 10 to award additional funding.

