Kosse Lions Club Funds New Street Signs for Kosse

The Lions Club is the world’s largest service organization with over 46,000 clubs and 1.4+ million members worldwide. As a local service project, the Kosse Lions Club recently presented a $5,000 check to the City of Kosse for the purchase of new street signs for the city. Jodye Lindsey, Kosse Lions Club president explains,

“As Lions, our motto is “We Serve”. We saw a need in Kosse for this project. By teaming up with Mayor Eno and the City Council, we decided to make this our service project for 2018. Along with our service projects for free eye screening, schola r s h i p s , d i a b e t e s aware n e s s and Lions c h a r i t i e s such as the Texas Lions Camp we are dedicated to service in our community and making Kosse a better place to live for everyone.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/