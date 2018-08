Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe Lambert celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family lunch and party on August 4, 2018 at the Lott Civic Center. This celebration was hosted by their children, Pam and David Hennig, Billy Wayne and Janet Lambert, Joe Lambert, Desi Lambert and special niece, Loretta Lambert.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/