Join Sophia Strother with Learning to Exhale Restoration Strategies LLC on November 17th in discussing real issues youths struggle today.

This “Let’s Be Real Series” symposium will take place at 718 Live Oak St in Marlin and will address dating, peer pressure, domestic violence, and sex trafficking.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/