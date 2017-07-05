Local students attend prestigious leadership conference

Five Falls County students just returned from a once in a lifetime leadership conference that has them well on the way to success. Brittnee Hamilton, Savannah Shelton, Erin Tomek, John Kinard and Tanner Martin represented Falls County Farm Bureau at Texas Farm Bureau’s (TFB) 54th annual Youth Leadership Conference (YLC).

“YLC is more than a conference or camp,” Michael Skala, Falls County Farm Bureau president, said. “It’s a great opportunity for students to hone the skills needed to fulfill their dreams.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/