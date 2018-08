Collin Dieterich and Brittnee Hamilton were awarded the Star Lone Star FFA Degree at the Riesel FFA banquet in May and the FFA State Convention in July. Collin Dieterich is the son of Chris and Melisa Dieterich of Riesel.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/