Marlin Cheerleaders recognized by premiere cheer camps with top honors

Marlin High School and Marlin Junior Academy Cheerleaders from Marlin, Texas were recently recognized as recipients of the Premiere Cheer Camps Award of Excellence at their summer cheer camp hosted by the National private cheer camp company, Premiere Cheer Camps. The team was selected by Premiere Cheer Camps staff based on their outstanding sportsmanship, spirit and growth in the areas of cheer throughout camp.

Premiere Cheer Camps is a National Cheer Camp Company, serving thousands of coaches and athletes each year. This squad demonstrated remarkable attributes which qualified them for this unique honor.

