Marlin Head Start Learns Fire Safety

On November 8th, Marlin Fire Department’s Chief Justin Parker made a special appearance to teach the children of EOAC Head Start/Early Head Start the importance of fire safety.

Chief Parker first begin by asking the bright-eyed children a couple of questions about fire.

All the children yelled “yes” when asked if fire is dangerous and if it can hurt them.

He discussed how it important it was not to play with fire whether it was candles, the stove, or lighters.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/